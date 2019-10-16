Old Town Rec will host a haunted forest

Things will get spooky at the Old Town Rec Center this weekend.

They will be hosting their 3rd Haunted Forest to benefit children's programs on Friday and Saturday.

There's a less spooky version of the journey for kids from 6:30 to 7:30.

A much scarier adult version is planned from 8 until 10.

Signs posted around the forest caution everyone to enter at their own risk.

Matt McInnis of Old Town Rec says, "The theme is pretty much child nightmares. So, don't want to give too much away but anything as a child that you were scared of you can almost imagine a piece of that will be in this haunted forest."

Early online registration lasts until Friday at 1:00 p.m.

You can get tickets online or at the Rec Center for $7.

You can purchase tickets at the event for $10.

Money raised helps allow the Old Town Rec Center to continue offering high-quality youth programs at an affordable cost.