Old Town Police have a new drug take back system

Old Town police are beginning a new drug take back system that allows residents to dispose of drugs themselves.

Deterra Deactivation System gave one-thousand of their bags to the department to give out to residents.

The bags fit about forty-five pills or six ounces of fluid and take away the effects of the drugs placed inside.

Police say this way of disposing of drugs is much more effective.

"Basically we were taking drugs in, and we couldn't account for all the drugs. We like to account for all the property that comes into the police department, so we just decided to get rid of the drug take back box. We still participate in the drug take back program, we just wanted to give citizens and people an option where we didn't have to take it in and they could get rid of drugs anytime they wanted," says Old Town Police Deputy Chief Lee Miller.

The bags can be thrown in the trash and are made out of environmentally sound material that's safe for landfills.

If you'd like to get one these bags, just go to the Old Town Police Department.