Old Town Police Department given accreditation, first department in the state to receive such honor

The city of Old Town's police department has been recognized as one of the best in the state.

It's the first accreditation provided to a department by the Maine Chiefs of Police Association.

To qualify, a department needs to meet or exceed certain professional standards.

In 2015, Old Town PD experienced a major setback when one of its officers was charged with stealing from the evidence room.

They say this recognition is the step forward they needed.

"Once the state of Maine came out with this Maine accreditation we said this is what we need to do to get back on track. So we've worked very hard as a unit. The credit goes to all the men and women that work here," said Chief Scott Wilcox.

It was noted by the review team that the department is operating with cutting edge equipment and highly trained personnel.

Old Town PD was also commended on its diversity-- women make up 20% of the force.

