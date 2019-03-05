ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town-Orono YMCA is offering another opportunity to give parents some time away from their kids.
They're holding a "parent's night out" event on Friday, March 15th, from 7 to 10 pm.
Parents are encouraged to drop their kids off and have a few hours for themselves.
Kids will enjoy a healthy dinner, swimming, a climbing wall, and more.
Old Town-Orono YMCA offers parents at night to get away from the kids.
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town-Orono YMCA is offering another opportunity to give parents some time away from their kids.