Old Town-Orono YMCA holds spooky event

Things were getting a little spooky at the Old Town-Orono YMCA.

Lots of people were busy carving the perfect pumpkin just in time for Halloween.

Others were playing fun activities like ghost pin bowling and even take a shot at the touch table.

This is an old fashioned family fun event at what YMCA’S Shawn Fournier says is at an affordable price. He explained, "We always think of how can we help families and when I talk about being there for families for a price and it being affordable, you're not dropping 50 dollars to have a couple hours of fun. It's 10 dollars and everyone has fun."

Kids lined up for a costume parade and listened to a spooky story.

The Halloween themed events don't just stop here.

The YMCA has two events coming up-one that involves zombies and another that's bound to give you chills.

Check out their website for more details:

http://otoymca.org/ymca/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Halloween-2019-Booklet.pdf