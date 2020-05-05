Old Town Library and Books-A-Million team up to lend books

The Old Town Public Library and the Bangor Books-A-Million are teaming up to get new library books to their customers.

The library has purchased the books from Books-A-Million, and through email is allowing people to choose up to three titles to borrow.

The books can then be picked up at Books-A-Million, who is doing curbside pickup.

The partnership will allow the Old town Public library to safely serve their patrons while supporting a local business.

“We’ve tried really hard throughout this crisis to continue to be engaged with our patrons,” said Cynthia Jennings, Director of the Old town Public Library.

Hannah Priest, Assistant General Manager at Books-A-Million added, “It’s a really great program, and its a really great way to connect with the members of our community.”

Once the books have been read, they can be returned to the library’s book drop, and the library says books were loaned out within hours of launching the new program.

For more information, check out the Old Town Public Library on Facebook.