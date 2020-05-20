Old Town High School staff recognizes their graduating class

Staff from Old Town High School took time Wednesday morning to visit their graduating class, from a distance.

Students and teachers have been apart for about two months due to the pandemic.

By way of a convoy and some teamwork, each senior was given a sign for their front lawn.

Their principal hopes each student realizes how much they are cared for.

Scott Gordon, Old Town High School Principal, said, "I hope we see them, I hope we get a smile out of them, and I hope they know and get the message that we are still thinking about them, we care about them, and we are proud of their accomplishments."

Details about the class of 2020's graduation ceremony have yet to be announced.