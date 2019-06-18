Old Town Elementary School says goodbye to school year

Tuesday was the last day of school for many students in Maine.

We were at Old Town Elementary School on Tuesday morning to catch their big goodbye and found that for many students.

"I will miss you!"

It may be hard to believe, but school is out for summer for a lot of students including the ones here at Old Town Elementary School.

It also may be hard to believe, but saying goodbye isn't easy for many of them.

Riley said, "I think it's sad because I will miss them." Olivia Barthelemy added, "It's kind of sad because we really love this school. I've been here for seven years."

For Principal Jeanna Tuell the bittersweet goodbye is a sense of pride for her. Tuell explained, "It actually, it really kind of makes me proud. We've created a School here that kids feel that love and warmth and they feel our unconditional love."

You can see that love with this tradition: all of the teachers line up and send the kids off with one final goodbye. Tuell said, "We started this a few years ago. We realized the end was difficult for everyone and that the kids needed to see our collective support so we started gathering as a group and really feeling that last day and sending them off in a positive way."

Amanda Armstrong said, "I think it's wonderful. I think it's great that they do this."

And it's not only the students who are sad to say farewell to the school year.

Kindergarten teacher, Stacy Henry, said, "It's always a bittersweet thing! We miss them over the summer."

Michelle Reesman, Kindergarten teacher explained, "It's emotional. I see some of these kids going on to sixth grade that I had in kindergarten knowing that I won't see them again at this school. It's happy, it's bittersweet. It's a great moment to say goodbye and wish them well, but it's sad to see them go."