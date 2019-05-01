Old Town Elementary School gives out May Day baskets

It's May Day! Old Town Elementary School wouldn't miss the chance to celebrate this annual tradition.

Students made May Day baskets Wednesday morning. We caught up with them while they were delivering them around the school.

The trick is put the basket on the doorknob, knock, and then run away. It took a few tries, but they got it!

The hope is whoever opens the door doesn't come out and catch you.

Michelle Reesman, Old Town Elementary School Kindergarten teacher, said, "I think a lot of kids don't really know about this tradition, so it's something that they see here for the first time. They want to go home, and they want to make a basket and get to be able to do it to for their families and kind of pull this trick on their families. They think it's just fun to run and hide."

Those who received a May Day basket were really lucky. It was filled with candy.