Old Town Elementary School garden gives students the chance to learn skills

What started out as a way for kids to learn about butterflies, has transformed into an educational learning space about growing food.

This is Old Town Elementary School's garden.

For several years, children have planted and harvested food to give to their school community.

The garden is described as an outdoor learning classroom- where kids can learn about topics such as insects and pollination.

While also learning that it's important to help those in need.

Art Teacher Pam Dunphy said, "It teaches the children about being charitable and working hard to provide food for children that may have food insecurity."

Dunphy said if you'd like to see it, she'd be more than happy to give you a tour.

