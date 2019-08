We were joined by Erick Chambers from Old Town Animal Orphanage.

He brought Smith into our studios...Smith is 7 years old and has been at the shelter for more than 230 days.

He is diabetic.

Adoption fees

Cats 12 weeks to 4 months can be adopted for a fee of $130, 5-7 months

$120, 8 to 11 months - $ 110

Cats 1-5 years old can be adopted for a fee of $80

Cats 6 to 10 years .

All cats are Vaccinated, micro chipped, treated for parasite and spayed or neutered