In today's Pet of the week we meet Phoebe, a two year old Torie cat from the Old Town Animal Orphanage.

Eric Chambers of Old Town Animal Orphanage said Phoebe is a stray, but remains unclaimed, and as such is now up for adoption.

She was injured badly at the time of discovery, but Eric confirmed that she is all healed up and ready to make a great companion.

The shelter current has seven cats in need of a permanent home and Chambers is hoping they will have some applicants very soon.

For information contact 207-827-8777 or visit their office at 71 Airport Road in Old Town.