Erick Chambers from the Old Town Animal Orphanage was a guest during our TV5 Morning News on Tuesday morning. He introduced us to Ava, a one year old cat now up for adoption.

Cats 12 weeks to 4 months can be adopted for a fee of $130, 5-7 months

$120, 8 to 11 months - $ 110

Cats 1-5 years old can be adopted for a fee of $80, while cats 6 to 10 years can be adopted for $70.

All cats are vaccinated, microchipped, treated for parasite and spayed or neutered.