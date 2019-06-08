Sen. Susan Collins presents Old Town student with a prestigious award

Old Town High School graduates got quite the surprise at Friday’s commencement ceremony.

Senator Susan Collins provided brief remarks and presented valedictorian Emma Hargreaves the U.S. Presidential Scholars Award.

Only two Maine students were chosen for the award.

Hargreaves was picked to represent Maine from the more than 5,200 candidates qualified.

Collins also congratulated Michael May, a social studies teacher at Old Town High School, who was recognized by the President Scholars program.