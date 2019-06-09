Old Port festival celebrates it's last year

They say all good things come to an end and that's fitting for this year's old port festival.

After 46 years this year's festival will be it's last.

Hundreds of people attended and the weather was likely was a contributing factor.

Although there were tons of fun local business owners have expressed frustration with the festival coming to an end.

Lack of communication from the organizers of the festival has left vendors upset.

"I was disappointed for sure but I'm going to look at the glass half full I think it's going to continue in some shape or form,” says Sandra Dwight-Barris from Grey Goose Gourmet.

The festival offered live music, food, games, and entertainment throughout the day.

