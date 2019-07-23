Old American Legion building gets new purpose

The old American Legion building in downtown Waterville has been undergoing construction, but is nearly ready to reopen as an event center.

"The Elm," is set to open in September, with an open house scheduled for September 12.

The facility will be able to accommodate up to five hundred people for both public and private events.

The Elm will be equipped to handle everything from weddings to concerts, and hopes to be contribute to a growing music and events scene.

"With all the great energy that’s taking place in downtown, this is an exciting time to be in Waterville," said Bill Mitchell, the owner of The Elm. "With all the development that’s going on. And the energy is just amazing. So, for me to be a small part of the overall development that’s going on is very satisfying and I'm really happy to be a part of it."

The Elm is hosting its first concert with a Rolling Stones tribute band on September 14th.