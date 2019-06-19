Ohio man accused of entering woman’s home, rubbing her feet as she slept

A 38-year-old man in Ohio was arrested on burglary charges after a woman says she woke up to him rubbing her feet, WTVG reports.

The 30-year-old victim, who didn’t want to be identified, says she was sound asleep early Tuesday morning at her home when she opened her eyes to find a man rubbing her feet.

“I started screaming, ‘What are you doing in my house? How did you even get in here? What are you doing?’” the woman said. “He tried to force himself on me, and I was able to start screaming and push him off, and he took off running.”

Police identified the man as 38-year-old Tito Cunningham. The victim says she knew Cunningham because he lived in a group home across the street and that he likely got into her house through an unlocked back door.

“He said that he ‘liked me’ and that if I told anybody, he would ‘get me,’”the victim said. “Your home is supposed to be where you feel the safest, and I don’t feel safe in my home right now. He took that from me.”

Officers arrested Cunningham on burglary charges and booked him in the Lucas County Jail. Reports show the suspect told officers he was looking for cigarettes, but the victim says they were nowhere near her room.

“My cigarettes are in my kitchen - like my backdoor is right outside the kitchen - so if that’s what he was doing, then there was no reason to be in my bedroom, touching my feet,” she said.

Shaken up after the scary encounter, the woman hopes people take her advice and lock their doors to prevent incidents like hers.

“Double check and triple check, always,” she said. “Even if you’re sure you did - get up and do it again.”

The victim says she’s installing a security system and also plans to get a concealed carry permit.

Cunningham is set to face a judge Wednesday morning.

