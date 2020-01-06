Ohio Street I95 overpass to close temporarily

The stretch of road from Fourteenth Street to the I95 Southbound ramp will not be accessible to drivers for about a week.

You will still be able to use that south bound ramp

The Bangor Water District will be prepping the road for new water lines.

This is a step that needs to be done in advance of MDOT’s Ohio Street bridge replacement project that will begin later this winter.

Kathy Moriarty is the General Manager for Bangor Water District.

"Hopefully we'll finish our work on Friday Jan 17th and we really appreciate the travelling public's patience while we do this important work."

Detours will be in place, but delays are expected so they ask that you please plan ahead and be patient with flaggers and road crews.

Work will be done during the daytime approximately 7am to 4:30pm Monday to Friday. The bridge will be open outside of those hours.