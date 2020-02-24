Ohio Street Bridge now closed in preparation for demolition

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you're heading out in the Bangor area, be aware the closure of a busy bridge begins on Monday.
Construction is starting on the Ohio Street Bridge that goes over I-95.
A detour will take traffic to Union Street instead.
The bridge is about 60 years old and is at the end of its life-span.
Demolition will continue through April, with the hope of re-opening the bridge in September.
There will also be complete interstate closures, either northbound or southbound, during overnight hours - between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.
To check out a map of alternate routes, go to mainedot.gov.