Ohio Street Bridge now closed in preparation for demolition

If you're heading out in the Bangor area, be aware the closure of a busy bridge begins on Monday.

Construction is starting on the Ohio Street Bridge that goes over I-95.

A detour will take traffic to Union Street instead.

The bridge is about 60 years old and is at the end of its life-span.

Demolition will continue through April, with the hope of re-opening the bridge in September.

There will also be complete interstate closures, either northbound or southbound, during overnight hours - between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

To check out a map of alternate routes, go to mainedot.gov.

