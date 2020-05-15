Ogunquit police say they busted a counterfeit printing operation in a hotel

Ogunquit police are asking you to check your wallet after they arrested three people from New Hampshire for counterfeiting.

Police say William Sylvia and Kendra LeBlanc of Somersworth, NH and Nicole Ashline of Manchester, NH passed counterfeit bills at businesses in the Ogunquit area.

After securing a search warrant for two rooms at the Ogunquit Hotel, police say they found several suspected stolen items, weapons, drugs and evidence of a counterfeit money printing operation, with a printer, scanner and several cans of spray paint also found.

Police also say they found $1,500 in cut fake bills and $500 in uncut fake bills.

"In my time in law-enforcement I probably had dozens of counterfeit bills; sometimes you are able to track them back to the people who passed them, most of the time you're not, said Joseph Labier, of the Ogunquit Police Department. "This is the first time in my career we've uncovered the actual printing operation."

The three suspects were arrested Monday. Investigators found the trio passed bills with common denominations, $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100.

The investigation is ongoing and now involves the Secret Service.

If you believe you may have recently received a counterfeit bill, you are asked to call Ogunquit Police at ‪207-646-9362‬.