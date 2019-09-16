Officials confirm death of one firefighter at Farmington explosion scene

A Farmington selectman tells our media partner WMTW-TV that a firefighter has died in the explosion on Farmington Falls Road.

Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols said many other firefighters were injured in the explosion. According to Selectboard member H. Scott Landry, 6 people have been taken to the hospital: 5 firefighters + 1 civilian.

According to Franklin Memorial Hospital: 7 people treated, only one is there now. 2 have been transferred to Central Maine Med, 3 have been transferred to MaineMed, 1 to Mass General Hospital in Boston. No word on severity of injuries.

The explosion happened at 313 Farmington Falls Road, which is also Route 2. The building is the central office for LEAP Inc., which provides support for people with developmental, cognitive and intellectual disabilities.

Landry tells our media partner, WMTW that the LEAP building was a few months old. Firefighters responded to a smell of propane.

According to planning board records, it looks like the LEAP building was a home that had been renovated to be the organization's central office and training space.

Pictures from the scene showed a building in ruins.

Witnesses reported seeing rubble everywhere and smoke in the sky.

We will update as details are available. We have a crew on the way.