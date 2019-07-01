Officials weigh in on firework safety

"Unfortunately the statistics associated with the 4th of July and the use of fireworks remains fairly constant."

In its latest annual fireworks report, The Consumer Product Safety Commission cited 9000 fireworks related injuries that required emergency treatment at hospitals, most of them around this time of year.

"The highest number of fireworks related injuries seem to take place between June 22 through July 22."

Hermon Fire Chief Frank Roma says pyrotechnics should only be used with extreme caution.

"Alcohol and fireworks never mix."

Even the humble sparkler is more dangerous than it looks.

"People often times think it's great, give them to the kids and they're safe. They burn at about 2000 degrees."

The celebratory nature of fireworks can lead to a lack of respect for the damage they can cause. Lt. Justin Bartlett of Old Town Fire Department wants you to stay safe.

"The important thing to remember is that they are projectiles. Follow the manufacturer recommendations. They list safety guidelines on them on how to safely operate this product."

The celebrations can be a hazard to your furry friends, too.

"4th of July is the number one day that pets tend to run off scared and become lost, so make sure your pets are secure."

Safety doesn't change from place to place but local regulations can.

"It is individual and each town has their own prohibitions or lack thereof." says Chief Roma.

Before using any pyrotechnics, you should contact your local fire department or town office to find out if they are allowed and what restrictions are in place.

"There's lots of good commercial fireworks shows you can see. That's the best and safest way to enjoy them. But if you're not going to do that, then by all means make sure that you follow the manufacturer's recommendations."