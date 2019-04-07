Officials warn of flood threat in some areas

Agencies from across the County and the state gathered this to talk about the spring flood threat.

Right now, the Maine Emergency Management Agency says the entire state, including Aroostook County, has an above average risk for flooding.

Ashley Blackford was at the meeting and has the details.

Stream flow and ground water, river ice conditions, and snow survey data were just a few of the topics discussed during the River Flow Advisory Commission meeting.

“Which really comes together at the end of the winter typically at the end of the largest snow pack reading and we meet to examine spring flood potential within the state and review our operational procedures should flooding actually occur in the state," said Krauss.

Suzanne Krauss is director for Maine’s Emergency Management Agency. She says if they see a flood threat, several groups will collaborate

“Maine emergency management agency, US geological society, national weather service and the Maine state geologist and we will look at the science and see what is the forecast in the weather and see if the potential for flooding still exists" explained Krauss.

This meeting is just one of many held at this time of year. Every 7-10 days agencies speak with one another to get updates on flood risks throughout the state, especially here in Northern Maine.

“Right now what all the science is pointing to is that state wide including the north has an above average for flood and particularly here in the north that flood season is delayed just a little bit because we have had warmer days and cooler nights," said Krauss.

Krauss says they wanted to have the meeting in Aroostook County due to the elevated risk there this year

"This one we said we should have up here in the north primarily because the largest concern with the potential biggest impact was up here in the north this year," explained Krauss.

She says no matter the forecast, it’s crucial for people to be prepared for flooding at this time of year.