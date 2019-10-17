Officials warn drivers to be cautious as roads could be slick in places

While the storm may be winding down in most areas, police are asking drivers to use caution on the roads.

Dispatchers tell us trees that fell may have been cleaned up, but there are still some road closures in parts of the region.

Police say simple precautions can make the roads safer for everyone.

"The roads are still saturated with water, wet leaves. There is some pooling along some of the roads here in Bangor. So, we encourage anyone that's driving to maybe slow down just a little bit and remember that it is possible to hydroplane and harder to stop on wet pavement especially if there's a bunch of leaves in the road," said Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

If you happen to encounter a downed limb, tree, or power line, do not attempt to pass through that area without clearance from safety officials.

