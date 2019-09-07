Officials want more trucks to use Presque Isle bypass

A portion of the Presque Isle bypass has been open for a few months now.

It was designed to be a safer and more convenient route for heavy trucks.

Truckers needing to go through Presque Isle, now have an easier route, and Martin Puckett, City Manager for Presque Isle, says he'd like to see more truckers use it.

“The bypass is designed for the heavy truck traffic,” explained Puckett. “It doesn't have the 90 degree turns like the people using Academy currently so it's definitely a better option for truck traffic. What we would like to have and what the planning board has been looking and the city council and the downtown group is for truck traffic to use Parsons Street and Maysville to connect to the bypass. So you could effectively avoid the downtown area by using that route.”

Puckett says one of the issues with trucks driving through downtown Presque Isle is that it's narrow, making it difficult for the trucks to safely maneuver.

“It has a lot of 90 degree turns. We have seen issues in the past, there's been some accidents. Usually every 6 months there's damage to city property. So street lights, curbing, things of that nature has been damaged by heavy truck traffic” Puckett said.

Bob Watson is the region manager for the Maine Department of Transportation, Region 5, and he says that they haven't done an official traffic count yet to see how many trucks are using the bypass.

He adds that it will take time to see how the bypass will affect the downtown.

“I think that kind of remains to be seen,” Watson said. “As of right now it's just that piece between Conant Road and Fort Road so I think right now it would be. I know people again just anecdotal information people have told me, well if I'm traveling from here to here its much quicker for me to go on the bypass so, I think we have to wait and see how it's going to affect downtown.”

Watson says he hopes to do an official traffic count next year, and adds that the next section of the bypass is currently being designed

