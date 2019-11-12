Officials urge drivers to remember Move Over Law

"We all want to go home."

It's a simple message and one Etna Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Timothy Hall posted on Facebook after one of their trucks was hit and then some equipment was hit by cars while they were working at accidents.

"We did have a cone a couple of our strobe lights get demolished because people hit them when they were driving by," said Hall.

That makes three similar incidents in just a few weeks and Chief Hall is urging people to please pay attention and to please move over to the other lane.

"Both times the fire trucks had lights on, sirens going and the brake lights and everything else very well illuminated and they're not pulling over to the driving lane because we were in the passing lane."

Authorities say it is critcal for drivers to be cautious when driving through emergency scenes or anything happening on the side of the road in any conditions.

"It's very nerve wracking because we're trying to take care of the situation and make sure we don't get hit by a passing vehicle. Be aware of your surroundings and slow down for anybody on the side of the road. Emergency vehicles, wreckers, tow truck drivers, police officers."

"Our head always has to be on a swivel for lack of better words."

Trooper Cooper Plaisted says when he and other troopers are working they have to pay attention to the people who need help on the side of the road and others driving by.

"There's been times before when I've actually been looking upstream for the directions vehicles are traveling so that way if a vehicle is coming at us we can react. Kind of like walking on eggshells out there."

He says staying vigilant as a driver at all times is so important for everyone's safety. It's also the law. There's even a national moment to bring awareness to it.

"We all want to go home safely at the end of the day. Drive like your dad, your uncle, your father, your sisters out there whoever because they're doing a job but also they have families, too. So, just slow it down just a few miles an hour that's would have a big impact on the whole situation," said Plaisted.

National Move Over Day is October 19th. Multiple states take part in it, including Maine.