Someone stole a sign from a scenic outlook in Rangeley.

The Department of Transportation is looking for help from the public to get it back.

The bronze plaque was secured to a rock at the turnout on Route 17, a popular spot for tourists.

It reads "Height of Land."

The DOT says it would cost more than $2,000 to replace.

Anyone with information about the missing plaque is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 778-2680.