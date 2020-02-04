Officials say two deadly Fort Fairfield fires will be left without a cause

We'll never know the cause of two separate fires in Fort Fairfield that left two women dead.

Investigators say there's too much damage to figure out what sparked them.

Last month, 39-year-old Hope Phillips' body was recovered from her home on Sam Everett Road.

Officials say much of the house collapsed into the basement.

A couple of days earlier, 90-year-old Dawn Findlen died when her farmhouse on Densmore Road caught fire.

Steve McCausland, Maine State Police Spokesperson, said, "There's really no way to pinpoint the exact cause of these fires because literally there was nothing left of both buildings after the fires took place."

Officials say there is nothing to lead them to believe the two fires were connected.