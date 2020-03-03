Officials say 2nd case of coronavirus confirmed in New Hampshire

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in New Hampshire, state health officials said Tuesday.

An adult male from Grafton County was confirmed to have the potentially deadly coronavirus, according to Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist.

Health officials said the newly diagnosed person had contact with a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health employee who was the first person in New Hampshire confirmed to have the virus.

The man is now under isolation.

Chan said that now that New Hampshire has the ability to test for COVID-19, test results will start coming in more quickly.

Health officials said earlier Tuesday that four people were undergoing testing for COVID-19.

Officials updated data to include three additional negative tests for the virus, bringing the overall total of negatives to 6.

Officials at Dartmouth's Tuck Business School said Tuesday they have learned that a number of their students attended a social event with the patient who tested positive.

School officials said all of the students are considered to be at low risk, but were asked to follow DHHS guidelines for self-observation.