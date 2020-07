A Maine hiker was rescued by helicopter Friday afternoon after officials say she suffered a leg injury on Knife Edge on Mount Katahdin.

The call came in at noon.

The 31-year-old was treated at Millinocket Regional Hospital.

Officials say this was the third rescue since the mountain opened on July 1st.

Park authorities are reminding hikers how difficult it is to climb Knife Edge.

They ask that you are well prepared both physically and mentally before you go.