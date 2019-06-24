Officials release names of 7 killed in Randolph, NH crash

Officials on Sunday afternoon released the names of seven people killed in a crash in Randolph on Friday.

The seven victims include:

Michael Ferazzi, age 62, of Contoocook, NH

Albert Mazza, age 59, of Lee, NH

Daniel Pereira, age 58, of Riverside, RI

Jo-Ann & Edward Corr, both age 58, of Lakeville, MA

Desma Oakes, age 42, of Concord, NH

Aaron Perry, age 45, of Farmington, NH

The state's chief medical examiner said all seven individuals died from blunt trauma.

Joshua Morin, 45, of Dalton, Massachusetts is in stable condition at Maine Medical Center.

The crash involved a pickup truck towing a trailer and several motorcycles. Police said the truck was traveling west on Route 2 when it collided with the motorcycles that were traveling east.

Several of the motorcyclists involved were Marine veterans and members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

The driver of the pickup has been identified as Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, Massachusetts. He is not currently facing any charges, but the crash remains under investigation.