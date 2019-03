Several towns responded to a fire at the Dragon Cement Plant shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find fire on several floors of the building, they said.

An employee reported a No. 2 oil spill which had ignored and spread throughout the building, Thomaston Fire Chief Mikial Mazzeo said Wednesday.

The building suffered extensive structural damage, Mazzeo said.

No one was hurt.

The fire has been ruled accidental due to mechanical failure.