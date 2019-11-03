Officials recommend removing fallen branches and leaves from around your home

The changing leaves may have been pretty on the trees, but they pose a fire danger once drying on the ground.

The Maine Forest Service recommends removing fallen branches and leaves from around your home to reduce risks.

The Maine Forest Service, says burning is one way to get rid of unwanted debris and leaves, but be sure to take the appropriate steps to prevent fire from spreading.

"We just encourage everybody that's gonna be doing any type of burning to talk to their local town warden, get a fire permit for any type of brush burning. You know, if the town requires them to call in, call in before they burn just so - so a town knows what's going on. But just importantly just to have that burn permit and just to - to follow the permit guidelines. Make sure they're doing it safe and the right type of burning," said Carson Hartman of the Maine Forest Service.

For more information on how to obtain a fire permit, contact your local fire department or town office.