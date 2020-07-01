Officials issue reminder about current restrictions at US/Canada border

Travel to Canada continues to be restricted, and as the holiday approaches this weekend, officials want to be sure people understand that.

The Canada Border Services Agency says the restrictions include Campobello Island, New Brunswick and the Roosevelt Campobello International Park.

Visitors will be subject to a health screening at the border crossing and must have a plan to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

This quarantine is mandatory, even for those without symptoms of COVID-19.

Border services officers will make the decision on who will be allowed to cross the border.

That restriction remains in place until July 21.

Canadian authorities say that violations of these restrictions could result in criminal charges.