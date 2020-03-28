Officials investigating after threat on Vinalhaven over quarantining

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that took place near Cripple Creek Road on Vinalhaven Friday afternoon.

According to officials, an individual reported that several people with guns had cut down a tree and were telling them that they need to stay quarantined

The report was made to the Coast Guard after they heard it over a radio transmission.

Deputies and members of the Maine Marine Patrol and a Coast Guard boarding party discovered that a tree had been cut down and dragged into a driveway to block the way.

The group had left before they arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lieutenant Reggie Walker at 594-0429, extension 720.

We are told there is no threat to the general public.