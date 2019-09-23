Officials in Old Town continue assessment of buildings after Saturday night's fire

Old Town officials are back to work assessing the damage from Saturday night's fire that left at least eleven people without a home and damaged multiple businesses.

"I think that this is a great loss, and then you're also, the loss for the downtown. When you look at other fires that have taken place in the city of Old Town, some of them may have been worse, however this one is monetary, and has displaced businesses. So that affects downtown's economy," says the cities Public Safety Director Scott Wilcox.

Investigators say the fire originated on the third floor, but because the damage was so extensive, they won't be able to determine a cause.

Monday afternoon, officials gathered with structural engineers and business owners to come up with a plan to help move forward.

"City officials are working diligently with owners and insurance adjusters to make sure that we have an answer for them as soon as possible," says Wilcox.

With the damage now assessed, the focus turns to the Red Cross and how they're helping those who've been affected.

"We've already met with 11 individuals who've been displaced by this fire, providing them with direct financial assistance from the American Red Cross. That money can be used to support temporary housing, food, clothing, any prescription or medical needs that that person may have," says Caroline King of the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross believes the number of displaced could still rise over the next day.

"Just like to thank all the community partners that have come forward. It's taken a lot of people to get us to this point today. It's been a true team effort for the city of Old Town," says Wilcox.

City officials say for now they plan to condemn the three central buildings in the block, one of which has already been approved for demolition.