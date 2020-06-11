Officials in Maine, NH, VT striving to be on same page

The Mills Administration this week announced alternatives to the 14-day quarantine for visitors to the state.

Those from New Hampshire and Vermont are exempt.

During Thursday's Maine CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah talked about the work he is doing with his counterparts in those two states.

He also spoke the ongoing collaboration among all three governors to form a sort of "Northeast Super State."

"Maine's rates are comparable to that in Vermont and lower than that of New Hampshire, hence our desire to be as protective as possible, but there is a lot of collaboration attempts at harmonizing policy across those states," said Shah.

Dr. Shah says they have also been in contact with neighboring Canadian Provinces in preparation for the eventual reopening of the border.