Officials identify 2 fishermen who died after boat sank off Maine coast

Two fishermen who died after their boat sank off the Maine coast Thursday afternoon have been identified.

Arnold Nickerson IV, 60, of Arundel, and Chris Pinkham, 44, of Boothbay Harbor, were found unresponsive in the water, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

Nickerson was the captain of the Hayley Ann and Pinkham was his crew member.

The boat sank about 70 miles off the coast of Portland in the area of Cash's Ledge.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the area just before 12:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency alert from the boat. An emergency call typically happens when the beacon is hit or submerged in water.

Two Coast Guard helicopters and a plane arrived in the area at about 1:30 p.m. and began searching for the vessel.

They found an empty life raft around 1:50 p.m. and saw two people in the water.

Good Samaritans aboard another fishing vessel, the Ella Christine, pulled the unresponsive fishermen from the water.

The Community Center in Boothbay Harbor posted on its Facebook page that the organization is raising money to help Pinkham's family. Donations are being accepted at The Community Center, which is located at 185 Townsend Ave.

The Facebook post said Pinkham leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.