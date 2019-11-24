Officials give some safety tips to prevent your packages from being stolen this holiday season

It's the season of giving and people are busy buying presents for their loved ones. However, there is a threat out there: Porch pirating.

“When people take packages off of peoples porch -they see an opportunity to basically steal the package after they've been delivered and it's a nationwide issue but fortunately we really haven't seen much of it around here,” said Officer, Cole Pelletier of Fort Kent Police Department.

Pelletier says that people do this because they can sell the contents in the package and make a profit.

He adds that if you are concerned about people stealing your packages, there are ways to prevent it.

“These people are opportunists so if they see something out on the porch they will go get it but maybe if they have to open a door they may not necessarily open the door or try and break in,” said Pelletier. “So if you have it behind the door even that helps out and definitely like I said call us and video surveillance is really good too it kind of gets you read handed if you will.”

Pelletier says that if your package has been delivered but you don't have it to alert authorities.

He adds it's important to let the company you ordered through know as well.

