Officials caution residents about flood risk

Spring is here, even though it may not look like it out there just yet.

And, because of the above average snow pack in some areas this year, especially in Aroostook County, officials say we have an elevated flood risk that they're currently monitoring, and will continue to monitor in the weeks ahead.

Preparation preparation preparation. That's the name of the game for emergency officials as we inch closer and closer to flood season, which is extra threatening this year.

"We got a lot of snow this year. It's one of the top 4 years on record. And there's a lot of water in that snowpack, and until we release off some of that water, it really puts us at a higher risk."

Darren Woods is the Emergency Management Director for Aroostook County. Safe to say, he's more than ready for any potential hazards this year- he's worked to spread awareness throughout the area, brought in extra resources, and ramped up communication with partner agencies and officials in vulnerable areas.

One of those areas- Fort Fairfield. Public Safety Director Shawn Newell has had his eyes on the river for months.

"As the thaw begins, we'll keep monitoring those river flows and we start seeing it progress up and that's when we're not going to hit the alarm or panic, but we're going to be much more vigilant."

Chief Newell expects to check out the river from the air in the next week or two. He adds that all eyes are important.

"Of course everything flows from the Ashland area, down through Caribou, PI into FF, so whatever people are seeing where they are, we like to have that information because it's eventually going to come to us," said Newell.

These officials say everyone needs to be prepared- even those who live in less vulnerable spots.

"The first thing is being aware. Understanding the hazards where you are, at work or home, and understanding what could possibly happen there. And then having a plan for that."

Woods says that plan should include having a place to go and communicating with necessary people. He adds that being linked into apps with alerts is also extremely beneficial.