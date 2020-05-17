Officials asking for public's help in identifying man who tried to set fire to diesel fuel pump

The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Augusta Police and Fire departments are asking for your help in identifying a man who attempted to set a diesel fuel pump on fire early this morning at an Augusta convenience store.

The incident happened around 12:45 AM Sunday morning outside of MD's Market.

The man purchased a gasoline additive, lighter fluid along with a roll of paper towels, and then attempted to light the fuel pump on fire.

The fire went out and there was only minor damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Augusta Police or the State Fire Marshal's Office at the Public Safety Communications Center at 624-7064