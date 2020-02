An Orland man is dead after game wardens say he fell through the ice on Alamoosok Lake.

Officials are investigating after 63-year-old Brian Wardwell's pick-up truck went through the ice.

Someone called 911 around 7:15 Wednesday when they heard a person yelling for help.

Emergency responders tried to revive Wardwell, however, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Authorities urge people to be extra cautious on the ice, especially with the changing weather patterns.