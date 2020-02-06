Orland man and dog die after truck falls through ice

An Orland man and his dog are dead after game wardens say they fell through the ice on Alamoosook Lake Wednesday night.

Wardens are trying to figure out why 63-year-old Brian Wardwell was driving his truck on the ice.

Someone on shore heard Wardwell yelling for help around 7:15. They tried rescuing him but ended up going through the ice themselves. They were able to get out safely.

Emergency responders found Wardwell in about 10 feet of water. They were unable to revive him.

Authorities urge people to be extra cautious on the ice, especially with changing weather patterns.

