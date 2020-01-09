Officials: CMP had no systematic problem with regard to billing complaints

The state Public Utilities Commission has determined Central Maine Power had no systematic problem with its metering and billing systems - despite thousands of customer complaints.

That's the finding of a report on the company just released late Thursday afternoon.

More than two years ago, more than 3,000 of CMP's 630,000 customers argued they had unusually high bills.

It came after CMP changed its metering and billing system.

The PUC report found the billed amount for those customers was accurate.

The report goes on to explain - the large number of customers with unusually high bills in late 2017 and early 2018 resulted from what was the longest and coldest cold snap in state history.

A second PUC report released today is recommending CMP be allowed a rate hike.

