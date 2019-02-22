Official apologizes for edible CBD confusion

A Maine official is apologizing for the widespread confusion caused after health officials ordered edible products containing CBD, or cannabidiol, to be removed from stores.

Inspectors began informing businesses in late January that they must remove edible items with the non-psychoactive chemical compound found in the cannabis plant because it is not a federally approved food additive.

Celeste Poulin with the state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry has apologized, telling The Portland Press Herald it "was not handled as well as it should have been."

CBD foods and food products still cannot legally be sold to the general public in Maine.

State Rep. Craig Hickman has introduced a bill to circumvent the federal rules.

His bill will face a vote next week.