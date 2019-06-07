Officers pass the torch to young students in 30th Annual Torch Run

For three decades police officers have held a torch run for the Maine Special Olympics.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics.

Every year law enforcement officers across the U.S. participate in running the torch to opening ceremonies.

Officer Tom Reardon of the Maine Marine Patrol says, "It's so rewarding and paying homage to the athletes and the games that are happening this weekend, it's just absolutely wonderful."

Reardon has been running the torch for 20 years directly past the Dedham School.

He says, "The Dedham School, the support we get each year from those folks is just fantastic."

This year was extra special as Reardon literally passed the torch on to some hard-working second graders.

Logan Potilier, Josh Begin, Ethan Olsen, and Mason Duffey are part of a walking club at the school that kids can choose to participate in at recess.

Tim Pearson, Physical Education Teacher at the Dedham School says, "All of them ran over 30 miles in less than a month and the Special Olympics group was nice enough to say that we could have them run by the school with the torch runners."

Reardon says, "It's so humbling and such a great cause. To see them the honor them is fantastic. Their legs were a little bit fresher than ours."

Pearson says, "I think they probably could run a couple more miles if they had to. They are that energetic. This is just a great way to showcase how we can be physically active, support others and have a lot of fun."

The runners from each leg will meet in Orono for opening ceremonies of the 50th Maine Special Olympics.