Officers from 18 different states come to honor Detective Ben Campbell

It was a powerful scene Tuesday in Portland as thousands of law enforcement officers lined the streets to honor their fallen brother.

"It was a lot of hugging," said Lt. Erik Baker, Maine State Police. "It was a lot of crying. There's a lot of just being able to talk to each other. We're all going through the same emotions. We're all human. As you can see, as Hillary got out of the vehicle with their little baby that makes you all cry. You just can't help it. We're really working to heal ourselves but also we want to make sure they we provide Ben and his family the outpouring of support along the way and after the funeral is done as well."

Thousands came out to honor fallen state trooper Detective Ben Campbell, including officers from a number of state agencies.

"It's really, really just an honor to see what has happened today," said Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service. "Quite a tribute really to Ben Campbell. It's hard to explain."

Not only Maine law enforcement, but law enforcement from 18 different states attended the ceremony.

"We know what it's like to lose someone," said Master Trooper Robby Woodward of the Louisiana State Police. "And it meant a lot when we lost someone and they came from all over the country to show their support because nationwide, especially in state agencies but in law enforcement in general, we're very tight-knit and we want to express our closeness and desire to support the family and support this agency."

Detective Campbell, a man gone far too soon.