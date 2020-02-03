Officer involved shooting took place in Minot Sunday night

A man is dead after being shot by law enforcement Sunday night in Minot, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. in the area of the Minot Post Office, the Sheriff's Department said.

Officials said deputies and an officer from the Mechanic Falls Police Department were on watch for an SUV being driven by Jason Gora, 44, of Auburn.

Gora had been reported missing, was armed and in "a compromised state of mind," officials said.

Deputies spotted Gora driving on Minot Avenue in Auburn. Officials said Gora did not stop for deputies and led them on a chase into Minot.

Officials said an officer from the Mechanic Falls Police Department responded to the area to help and had stopped in the parking lot of the Minot Post Office when Gora approached in his SUV.

Deputies said Gora drove across the centerline and collided with the Mechanic Falls police cruiser, totaling the cruiser.

Gora then got out of his vehicle and engaged officers in an armed confrontation, officials said. Gora was shot and died at the scene.

The officers involved in the incident were Sgt. Jon Guay, Deputy Matthew Noyes, and Deputy Darian Nadeau of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, and Sgt. Alfred Daigle of the Mechanic Falls Police Department.

All officers are on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in cases where officers use deadly force.

The Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting, which is also standard procedure in any officer-involved shooting.