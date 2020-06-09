Oceanside High School celebrates graduation at local airport

High Schools are making changes to graduation ceremonies for the sake of safety.

Oceanside High School in Rockland celebrated its graduation at the airport in Owls Head on Tuesday.

The class of 2020 and their families turned this ramp at Knox County Regional Airport into a parking lot, to do a socially distanced graduation ceremony.

There was a sense of normalcy. The Valedictorian gave her speech and students walked across the stage and accepted a diploma, receiving a hug from their parents.

A number of planes flew overhead and the sound of honking replaced the usual sound of clapping.

Students we spoke with say this was as good as any ceremony they could've had.

"For a while, I didn't think we were going to do anything, or we thought it was going to be just something not as special. To me, this is almost twice as special because everybody's here to support us and we got an entire airport. I'm just so relieved everything has gone seamless," Krista Butler, Valedictorian, said.

It was definitely a day these students will never forget.