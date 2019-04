An Oakland man accused of sexually molesting a child for seven years has been formally charged with the crime.

65-year-old Raymond Brickett was indicted last week by a Somerset County grand jury on seven counts of gross sexual assault and eight counts of unlawful sexual contact.

Police were called on Christmas day by a person who's now a young adult.

The person said Brickett molested them, beginning in 2002 at the age of seven.

Brickett was arrested about a week later.